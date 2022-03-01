Ukraine Recalls Ambassador over Georgia Government’s ‘Immoral Position’

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced Ukraine recalls its Ambassador to Georgia over the “immoral position” of Irakli Garibashvili’s cabinet on Russia sanctions and for barring Georgian volunteers from flying to Ukraine.

“Our diplomats are implementing just and necessary decisions against the states that have betrayed their word and international law,” President Zelenskyy said in the video address. He also recalled Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan for “justifying” the aggression against Ukraine.

The development comes after Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili stirred public outcry by his clear-cut rejection of sanctions against Russia and controversial comments about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Garibashvili also received criticism from Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal yesterday after Georgian authorities barred a chartered jet from landing in Georgia to transport some 60 volunteers to Ukraine.

“Brave Georgian brothers are waiting at the airport to fly to [Ukraine]. I hope [Irakli Garibashvili] will show his courage and give permission to fly,” PM Shmyhal tweeted.

Meanwhile, Georgian Dream chair Irakli Kobakhidze was quoted by the media as saying today that the Government’s greenlight would have amounted to the country “getting involved in the conflict.”

Tbilisi and Kyiv had begun to thaw their strained relationship throughout 2021, as Georgia’s Ambassador returned to Ukraine in April 2021 following a year-long hiatus over Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s decision in 2020 to appoint former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili as the Chair of Ukraine’s Executive Reform Committee.

