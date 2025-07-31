TI Georgia: Georgian Dream Donations in First Half of 2025 ‘Six Times’ Other Parties Combined

Transparency International (TI) Georgia, the country’s leading anti-corruption watchdog, said the ruling Georgian Dream party received GEL 6.6 million (USD 2.4 mln) in donations during the first half of 2025, amounting to six times more than the total contributions received by all other political parties combined.

In its July 31 report, TI Georgia pointed to a “sharp financial inequality” in political party financing, raising concerns about the links between political donations and state-awarded contracts. The watchdog also noted “anomalous growth of donations” from the seaside Adjara region, which TI Georgia said followed the resignation of Tornike Rizhvadze as the Government Head of the Autonomous Republic of Adjara.

“The potential participation of large donors to Georgian Dream in systemic corruption continues to raise legitimate questions – companies associated with them receive multi-million GEL tenders and budget subsidies,” the report states.

Disparities in Tenders, Simplified Procurements, and State Subsidies

According to the findings, 11 companies linked to Georgian Dream donors and donations in 2025 had secured state tenders worth approximately GEL 144 million (about USD 53 mln) since 2024. These included companies such as Bondi-2009; Monoliti-2025; Arkmshenservisi; Nova; Arsakidze-2000 LLC; Iberia-J LLC; Vertisoli LLC; and Global Defense Group LLC, among others.

In addition, 23 companies linked to GD donations in 2025 had received simplified procurement contracts totaling up to GEL 1.5 million (about USD 556,000) since 2024. These included Nova LLC; Bolero and Company LLC; Vertisoli LLC; Avtochek LLC; Bondi-2009 LLC, among others. According to TI Georgia, during the same period, no company associated with opposition party donors has won a tender, while the total value of simplified procurement contracts for such companies amounted to GEL 185,447 (about USD 69,000).

The report also found stark disparities in state subsidy distribution. 13 companies linked to Georgian Dream donors and donations in the first half of 2025 received more than GEL 27 million (USD 10 mln) in agricultural subsidies since 2024, including Bolero and Company LLC; GVMT Group LLC; Gruzvinprom LLC; Universal Spirits LLC; Milada International LLC; Lama 1 LLC; Georgian Distilleries Union LLC; and Dugladze Wine Company LLC. Not a single company tied to opposition donors was granted such support, the watchdog noted.

Anomalous Growth from Adjara

The TI Georgia report drew attention to an unprecedented spike in donations from the Adjara region following the April resignation of the region’s Government Head Tornike Rizhvadze. Rizhvadze’s resignation was followed by rumors that he was pressured by the ruling party to pay back money allegedly earned through corruption dealings, and soon afterwards, Rizhvadze was hospitalized with a gunshot incident that prosecutors described as a suicide attempt.

According to the report, in just three months after Rizhvadze’s resignation, over GEL 2.5 million (USD 926,000) was funneled to Georgian Dream from Adjara. In June alone, 44 donors contributed a total of GEL 1,727,200 (USD 640,000) to Georgian Dream, of which 39 donors – nearly 89% – were from Adjara, contributing GEL 1,541,100 (USD 571,000), the watchdog said. The surge began in April, continued in May, and peaked in June, and of the 62 donors from Adjara over this three-month period, 39 had donated for the first time.

“Such a large amount of donations from the region in this timeframe is unprecedented and raises suspicion that the donations were made through third parties, which is a violation of the law,” the watchdog highlighted.

Other Findings

TI Georgia also highlighted the financial overlap between Georgian Dream and its offshoot, People’s Power. According to the watchdog, all of the GEL 190,000 (USD 70,000) in donations received by People’s Power in 2025 came from individuals who had previously donated to Georgian Dream.”

