Another Georgian Fighter Killed in Ukraine

Another Georgian fighter, Demetre Darchia, 22, was killed in the war in Ukraine, the Georgian Foreign Ministry confirmed to Civil.ge on June 12.

The Georgian Legion, a prominent group of Georgian and foreign volunteer fighters in Ukraine, said Darchia was killed by the detonation of an explosive device brought to their base by an unidentified person in what they described as a “diversion act.”

The Legion’s commander, Mamuka Mamulashvili, said the incident occurred at their training base in Kyiv. According to him, no explosives have been stored at the base. He said an investigation is underway and that the details will be determined. “Most likely, he was given a box that presumably contained an explosive device, which detonated when he opened it in a room,” Mamulashvili told RFE/RL’s Georgian Service, noting that no other fighters were present at the time of the incident.

With the latest casualty, the unofficial number of Georgian citizens who have died fighting in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion on February 24, 2022, has reached 67.

