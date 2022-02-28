‘Traitor Garibashvili’ Faces Resignation Calls

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili faces resignation calls over Western-skeptic comments on Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Citizens are set to hit the streets at 19:00 today to demand the resignation of “Traitor Garibashvili,” in a demonstration announced by the opposition Droa Party.

Droa leader, Elene Khoshtaria stressed today that it is a “Russian lie that sanctions are ineffective,” in response to the prime Minister.

“At a time when Ukrainian heroes are sacrificing their lives to protect the entire free world against Russian aggression, we hear another disgusting statement from our PM,” she said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the chair of the United National Movement, Nika Melia today slammed the Georgian PM as a “crony” of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Repeating Kremlin’s propaganda and sidelining from the West,” he said, assessing the PM’s comments.

Natia Mezvrishvili, leader of ex-Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia’s For Georgia party called the incumbent PM “a shame of this country,” arguing Garibashvili’s actions amount to enmity toward Georgia.

“Hush! Do not disgrace us,” Lelo party chair Mamuka Khazaradze told the PM in a brief statement on Facebook.

“No one asks of you to become [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy, just stay silent and do not bring shame upon us,” Public Defender Nino Lomjaria said on her part.

This makes the second time Prime Minister Garibashvili faces public outcry over controversial remarks regarding Russia’s full-scale attack on Ukraine.

In the meantime, thousands of Georgians are protesting daily in Tbilisi and other cities across the country to condemn the invasion of Ukraine.

