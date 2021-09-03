Annual Inflation Hits 10-Year High at 12.8% in August

Georgia’s annual inflation rate in August spiked at 12.8%, another ten-year high following the 11.9% recorded last month, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported today.

On a monthly basis, meanwhile, consumer prices increased by 0.7 percent.

The annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in transport (22.5% increase), food and non-alcoholic beverages (16.2% increase), housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (11.6% increase) and health (10.9% increase).

The monthly inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in restaurants and hotels (1.8% increase), food and non-alcoholic beverages (1.4% increase), as well as transport (1.1% increase) and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (0.8% increase).

