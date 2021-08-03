Photo: Markus Spiske via Unsplash
Annual Inflation in July Hits 10-year High at 11.9%

03/08/2021 - 15:26
Georgia’s annual inflation rate in July spiked at 11.9%, at a ten-year high, while on a monthly bases consumer prices increased by 1.3%, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported today.

The annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in transport (22.5% increase), food and non-alcoholic beverages (14.1% increase), furnishings, household equipment and maintenance (11.5% increase) and health (11.4% increase).

Meanwhile, the monthly inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in food and non-alcoholic beverages (3.2% increase), transport (1.4% increase), as well as restaurants and hotels, and furnishings, household equipment and maintenance, with 1.2% increase for each.

