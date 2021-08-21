Georgian Central Bank Sells USD 30 Million

The National Bank of Georgia (NBG) sold USD 30 million on the foreign exchange auction on August 20.

According to NBG, the weighted average exchange rate amounted to GEL 3.1249 per USD. The official exchange rate for August 20 stood at 3.1323, and at 3.1257 for August 21.

Yesterday’s auction was the eighth this year, with a total of USD 272.9 million sold in 2021.

The previous, 7th auction was held on April 22, when the NBG sold USD 30 million. The Georgian national currency Lari then traded at 3.4521 per U.S. Dollar.

