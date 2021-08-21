Photo: Ibrahim Boran via Unsplash.
News

Georgian Central Bank Sells USD 30 Million

21/08/2021 - 15:56
3 1 minute read

The National Bank of Georgia (NBG) sold USD 30 million on the foreign exchange auction on August 20.

According to NBG, the weighted average exchange rate amounted to GEL 3.1249 per USD. The official exchange rate for August 20 stood at 3.1323, and at 3.1257 for August 21.

Yesterday’s auction was the eighth this year, with a total of USD 272.9 million sold in 2021.

The previous, 7th auction was held on April 22, when the NBG sold USD 30 million. The Georgian national currency Lari then traded at 3.4521 per U.S. Dollar.

Related news:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)

Tags
21/08/2021 - 15:56
3 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

COVID Georgia Live Blog: Record Daily 74 Deaths

21/08/2021 - 12:00

16 Georgian Citizens Evacuated from Kabul  

20/08/2021 - 20:52

Defense Minister Meets Turkish Counterpart

20/08/2021 - 18:46

Uruguayan Foreign Minister Visits Georgia

20/08/2021 - 17:52
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2021
Back to top button