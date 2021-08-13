Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 21.8% in January-July

Georgia’s foreign trade turnover in the first seven months of 2021 was USD 7.5 billion – an increase of 21.8% compared to the same period last year, according to express data released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on August 13.

Exports increased by 27.8% year-on-year reaching USD 2.3 billion, while imports increased by 19.3%, to USD 5.2 billion. Meanwhile, the trade deficit stood at USD 2.9 billion, constituting 39.2% of the trade turnover in January-July 2021.

Dynamics of the external merchandise trade statistics indicators in 2016-2021. Source: Geostat

