Georgia’s GDP Growth 9.9% in July
Georgia’s real GDP increased by 9.9% year-over-year in July, according to the rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on August 31.
Geostat said growth was registered in financial and insurance activities, manufacturing, hotels and restaurants, transportation and storage, and trade. A decline was posted in construction, mining, and quarrying.
Real GDP also grew by 12.2% in January-July 2021, according to the rapid estimates.
Georgia’s GDP had contracted by 5.5% in July 2020 year-over-year.
