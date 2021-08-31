Photo: Markus Spiske via Unsplash
News

Georgia’s GDP Growth 9.9% in July

31/08/2021 - 12:59
32 Less than a minute

Georgia’s real GDP increased by 9.9% year-over-year in July, according to the rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on August 31.

Geostat said growth was registered in financial and insurance activities, manufacturing, hotels and restaurants, transportation and storage, and trade. A decline was posted in construction, mining, and quarrying.

Real GDP also grew by 12.2% in January-July 2021, according to the rapid estimates.

Georgia’s GDP had contracted by 5.5% in July 2020 year-over-year.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
31/08/2021 - 12:59
32 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

Opposition Slams GD Gov’t Over EU Aid Refusal

31/08/2021 - 17:39

COVID-19 Curbs: Transport Ban Extended, Learning to Resume Remotely

31/08/2021 - 14:45

Garibashvili Comments on Controversial Belarus KGB Deal

31/08/2021 - 12:43

Georgia to Refuse Conditional EU Loan, Garibashvili Says

31/08/2021 - 11:56
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2021
Back to top button