Kyiv Condemns Georgian Dream Exploiting War Images in Election Campaign

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry condemned the ruling Georgian Dream party using Ukraine war images in its recently launched controversial “No to war! Choose peace!” campaign ads, which contrast war destruction in Ukraine as a result of Russian aggression with what it portrays as prosperity in more peaceful Georgia.

Kyiv described the campaign move as “yet another unfriendly act” by the party that, the Ministry said, uses footage “with the horrific consequences of Russia’s full-scale aggression against Ukraine for its own political PR.”

“It is sad to watch the Georgian authorities groveling before Moscow and neglecting the principles of dignity and independence that are historically inherent in the Georgian nation and constitute an integral part of its identity,” the Ukrainian MFA said in its August 13 statement.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry called the campaign a series of “cynical steps” that “demonstrate contempt for the Ukrainian people” and are “causing justified outrage among Ukrainian society.”

“We advise the political strategists of the Georgian ruling party to be honest with their own people and to post a more truthful picture,” the statement said, suggesting they show the Russian tricolor on the right and the closed doors of the EU and NATO on the left. “This would correspond to reality, because the current Georgian authorities have deprived the country not of war, but of a European future.”

Despite the criticism, the ministry reiterated its “consistent and unwavering” support for the Georgian people “in their desire to build an independent, democratic, and European state.”

A campaign clip released on GD’s social media late on August 12 paired black-and-white images of bombings and destruction in Ukraine, captioned “No to war!” on the left, with colorful shots of Georgian infrastructure projects — parks, roads, buildings — on the right, overlaid with the slogan “Choose peace!”

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Georgian Dream has sought to portray itself as a guarantor of peace, while implying that Ukraine failed to prevent Russian aggression. The “war vs. peace” message with similar contrasting visuals also featured prominently in last year’s election campaign, sparking outcry at the time from domestic critics and condemnation from Kyiv.

A year after the disputed parliamentary vote, the war-versus-peace theme has again dominated Georgian Dream’s campaign for the partially boycotted October 4 municipal elections. In late July, the party nominated incumbent Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze for a third term, unveiling his slogan — “Peace to Georgia, More Good to Tbilisi” — at the launch event.

Seventeen parties have registered for the vote, less than half the number in the 2021 local elections. Nine opposition parties are boycotting the elections, which come amid political repression, legislative crackdowns, the jailing of opposition leaders, and the absence of international observers.

