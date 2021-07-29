President Michel to Start Consultations after GD’s EU-Brokered Deal Withdrawal

European Council President Charles Michel said on July 29 consultations are starting with a number of Georgian political actors, after the ruling Georgian Dream party quit the April 19 deal.

President Michel noted he has “equally” taken note of the governing party’s withdrawal, and the largest opposition party United National Movement’s refusal to sign the agreement.

The European Council President said he remains convinced that the agreement, penned as a result of his mediation between Georgian political parties, “is the best way to advance a reform agenda which would strengthen the democratic institutions of Georgia and help bring about prosperity, jobs, and growth.”

“I see no alternative to continued in-depth electoral and judicial reforms, and free and fair local elections,” he added.

In the aftermath of the governing party’s withdrawal over what they called “insulting one-sided loyalty” to the agreement, President Michel has already held an informal meeting with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili to discuss the development.

The April 19 agreement was the conclusion of a nearly two months long mediation, launched by President Michel on March 1. The process aimed to resolve Georgia’s political crisis which ensued after all eight elected opposition parties rejected the results of the October 2020 general vote as “falsified,” and launched a parliamentary boycott.

