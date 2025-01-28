Amb. Herczyński to GD Authorities: Start Talking to People

EU Ambassador to Georgia Paweł Herczyński said that Georgia is “in a very deep political crisis” and that the EU is “working on the unanimity” to introduce personal sanctions against those who are responsible for the human rights violations and “breakdown of law and order” in the country. Ambassador did not spare harsh words to describe the developments in the country, saying there is ongoing intimidation and violence, disproportionate use of force, and the erosion of trust in judicial system.” He criticized the Georgian Dream authorities for ignoring people’s voice called on them to “start not talking to people.”

State of EU-Georgia Relations

Ambassador recalled that EU granted Georgia an EU candidate status, but since than “it’s gone from bad to worse.” “When it comes to EU integration, we are at the lowest possible point,” he said while speaking with journalists on November 28.

He stressed that its up to the Georgians to come out “of this very unfortunate situation” and that the European Union “really wants Georgia to succeed.”

He said: “What I would really recommend is that there is dialogue, that the authorities who have additional responsibility for finding a way out of this situation start talking to the people, that they do not ignore people who are standing on the streets and demanding European and democratic future for them and their children.”

EU Sanctions

The Ambassador spoke about the recent decision of the EU to abolish the visa liberalization for holders of Georgian diplomatic and service passports, and about what could come next, saying: “We have already discussed with our Member States the possibility of introducing personal sanctions on those who are responsible for violence, intimidation and ongoing breakdown of law and order in Georgia.” He added there is “erosion of trust in the judicial system” in the country.

He stressed: “Our intention is not to punish the people of Georgia who are standing on the streets and are demanding democratic European Georgia. Our intention was to punish those who are responsible for repression, those who are responsible for intimidation, those who are responsible for ongoing violence.”

He said the discussions on sanctions with the EU Members States will continue, adding that “Regrettably, there is still no unanimity.”

However, he said “knowing the dedication of EU leadership, we will try, we will come back and we will work on having unanimity, which is required for the EU to introduce sanctions.”

Miza Amaghlobeli

The EU Ambassador said the case of Batumelebi/Netgazeto founder Mzia Amaghlobeli is “absolutely outrageous” and that he is “really shocked” with the journalist’s extensive hunger strike.

He noted: “Pre-trial detention with criminal charges for a middle-aged woman who has apparently beaten a policeman… I sincerely hope that this will end soon and people who are really responsible for violence, who are really responsible for chasing and beating people, including media representatives, including politicians, will be persecuted and the justice will be made.” He added: “I mean women being beaten by masked men and no one has been charged. This is unprecedented.””

Ongoing Protests

“What is happening for last 60 days on streets of Tbilisi and the streets of other cities of Georgia is absolutely unacceptable,” Ambassador Herczyński declared. He added: “We are shocked by the impunity and the fact that in spite of two months of ongoing violence on the streets, there was no one that was persecuted for this.”

He also stressed that “there is zero willingness on part of the authorities to listen to the people, which is of course absolutely outrageous.” Describing the situation as “ongoing intimidation, ongoing violence, disproportionate use of force, and the erosion of trust in judicial system”, EU Ambassador reiterated: “There is a need to find a way out of the current deep political crisis. Authorities have additional responsibility to actively look for such a way out.

Georgians‘ European Aspirations

Paweł Herczyński said: “We admire the resilience and attachment of Georgian people to the European future of Georgia and to the democratic values. We see them standing every night here on Rustaveli Avenue and many other places over Georgia calling for a better future for themselves and their children.”

He added: “We stand by the people of Georgia. We understand their cry for a better future, a better life, a democratic country, and a European Georgia.”

He stressed that there were “two main reasons” why Georgia had in the past been a model for all other enlargement countries, citing its vibrant civil society and civil service, and noted that both are under attack and thus “the two main pillars of Georgia’s past successes are being very seriously damaged”.

