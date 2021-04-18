New EU Proposal: Amnesty for Rurua, Melia, 2022 Snap Polls if GD Gets Less Than 43% in Locals

President of the EU Council Charles Michel has made public his new proposal that has been put on the table for today’s discussion with Georgia’s ruling and opposition parties. The proposal addresses two key concerns of the opposition.

Concerning the cases of alleged political prisoners Nika Melia, UNM Chair, and Giorgi Rurua, the shareholder of pro-opposition Mtavari Arkhi TV, the proposed document states:

“the signatories commit to address, within one week of signing this agreement, the two cases of perceived politicized justice, either by an amnesty and/or by taking such steps as to produce an equivalent outcome.”

Regarding the snap elections that the opposition was requesting, the document contains the following provision:

“Following the offer made by Georgian Dream on 16 April 2021, early parliamentary elections shall be called in 2022 if the Georgian Dream party receives less than 43% of valid proportional votes in the October 2021 local self-government elections.”

These are the two key differences from the original proposal. Further institutional reform measures are envisaged to increase opposition’s role in the Parliament, to increase the opposition and civil society role in the electoral administration at all levels, and to reform the justice system.

More details to follow.