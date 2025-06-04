Surprising Eurobarometer Survey was Fielded by GORBI in Georgia

The Eurobarometer survey, which showed a nine-point drop in trust in the EU in Georgia, with trust in government at 51%, was conducted by GORBI, a Tbilisi-based pollster that had conducted pre-election surveys and exit polls for pro-Georgian Dream channel Imedi TV. GORBI confirmed to Civil.ge it has fielded the poll in Georgia.

According to the Eurobarometer survey, fielded from March 27 to April 17 and published on June 3, trust in the European Union in Georgia dropped from 58% in October/November 2024 to 49% in March/April 2025.

Source: Eurobarometer’s Spring 2025 survey

According to the same survey, trust among Georgians toward the government was at 51%, while the same figure among EU countries stood at 36%. Trust in the national parliament, in Georgia currently solely represented by the ruling party, is at 45%, compared to 37% in the EU countries.

Eurobarometer is operating under the European Commission and offers regular cross-country public opinion surveys.

GORBI is the pollster that has conducted pre-election surveys and exit polls for the pro-government IMEDI channel. Gorbi’s exit polls in the 2024 parliamentary elections gave Georgian Dream 56.1%. The official results (Georgian Dream: 53.93%), albeit close to Gorbi’s numbers, are highly contested. Gorbi’s pre-election polls, on the other hand, showed nearly 60 percent support for Georgian Dream, which matched the GD’s own projections.

A total of 1011 interviews were conducted in Georgia for the Eurobarometer spring survey.

The survey results have sparked concerns among pro-Western observers in Georgia, where support for European integration has been steadily high. The poll comes amid the continued EU-sceptical rhetoric among the ruling party circles.

Edison Research vs Gorbi projections for the 2024 general vote published in early October.

