(From left to right) PM Irakli Garibashvili, GD chair Irakli Kobakhidze, GD parliamentary faction leader Mamuka Mdinaradze, Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze. Photo: Georgian Dream press service.
News

Georgian Dream ‘Rejected’ Euro-Atlantic Course, CSOs Say

28/07/2021 - 18:23
95 1 minute read

18 local civil society organizations stated Georgian Dream’s withdrawal from the EU-brokered April 19 deal “constitutes a straightforward rejection of Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic course and the peaceful development of the country through democratic reforms.” 

The CSOs argued the move serves “only a desire to retain power,” alluding to a clause in the agreement that obligates holding early parliamentary elections in 2022 if the ruling party receives less than 43% of votes in the October 2 local polls in 2021. 

They stressed the GD “is ready sacrifice” the country’s prosperity, foreign policy orientation and relations with strategic partners to stay in power.

The joint statement was signed by key CSOs, Transparency International (TI) Georgia, International Society for Fair Elections and Democracy (ISFED), Georgian Democracy Initiative (GDI), Open Society Georgia Foundation (OSGF) and civic movement Shame, among others.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
28/07/2021 - 18:23
95 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

In Quotes: Opposition on Georgian Dream Quitting EU-Brokered Deal

28/07/2021 - 20:31

Georgian Dream Quits EU-brokered Deal

28/07/2021 - 14:27

Parliament Fails to Elect CEC Chair, Members for the Third Time

26/07/2021 - 16:07

Parliament Again Fails to Elect CEC Chair, Members

22/07/2021 - 13:55
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2021
Back to top button