Georgian Dream, Opposition, Except for UNM, Sign EU Proposal

17 boycotting lawmakers seem to be joining the new Georgian Parliament, as the ceremony of signing of the compromise proposal put forward by European Council President Charles Michel is now taking place in the Presidential Palace in downtown Tbilisi. The mediators – EU and U.S. Ambassadors – are attending the ceremony, while President Michel is also present via videoconference. The ruling Georgian Dream party, as well as the Citizens Party, already working in Parliament, are also signing the deal.

From the United National Movement, the largest opposition party, only MP Salome Samadashvili, is signing the agreement individually. The remaining UNM MPs seem to be abstaining from signing, as both Nika Melia, detained party chairperson, and Mikheil Saakashvili, former President, UNM’s leader-in-exile condemned the proposal.

This brings the number of sitting MPs in Parliament to 113, which is the number of 2/3 constitutional majority in 150-member Parliament. In the lists below, green shows the MPs entering the legislature, (judged by their signature today, or earlier statements), while red shows opposition MPs against the deal.

United National Movement – Strength in Unity Bloc List

UNM’s Salome Samadashvili, present at the ceremony, and signed

Khatuna Samnidze, the Republican Party, present at the ceremony, and signed

Tamar Kordzaia, the Republican Party

33 other MPs from the list continue boycotting;

European Georgia Proportional, Party List

Davit Bakradze, former EG Chair, now independent, signed the deal today Shalva Shavgulidze Elene Khoshtaria Armaz Akhvlediani Tariel Nakaidze

Shalva Shavgulidze (former Free Democrat) and Armaz Akhvlediani said earlier today that they will sign the document despite Giga Bokeria, the party’s Chairperson, openly opposing the terms. Elene Khoshtaria, who quit EG in December, said she will not take up her parliamentary mandate and will let EG decide who replaces her should the party decide to enter Parliament.

Lelo For Georgia List

Mamuka Khazaradze, present at the ceremony and signed Badri Japaridze, present at the ceremony and signed Davit Usupashvili Ana Natsvlishvili

Strategy Agmashenebeli List

Giorgi Vashadze, present at the ceremony Tamar Charkviani – said she splits with the party over signing the deal; Paata Manjgaladze Teona Akubardia

Girchi Party List

Zurab Japaridze – who created Girchi More Freedom Party, signed today at the ceremony Iago Khvichia – original Girchi – New Political Center party, Vakhtang Megrelishvili – Girchi NPC, present at the ceremony, signed Aleksandre Rakviashvili – Girchi NPC

Labor Party

Shalva Natelashvili – not signing.

On behalf of the Georgian Dream, Parliament Speaker Archil Talakvadze and Shalva Papuashvili, the party’s PR Secretary signed the deal. From the Citizens, Aleko Elisashvili was present at the ceremony to sign the deal.

