Salome Zurabishvili Urges EU Leaders to Discuss Georgia at European Council Meeting

President Salome Zurabishvili has sent a joint letter to the European leaders urging them to ensure Georgia is not overlooked at the European Council meeting scheduled for March 20-21. The letter, prepared in coordination with opposition parties and civil society, describes the GD government as a “Russian-inspired regime” that is systematically dismantling the country’s democratic institutions and threatening its sovereignty and European future. It reiterates the call for new elections as the way out of the crisis and calls for European and U.S. high-level mediation between the pro-European forces and the ruling authorities towards this end.

In her televised address on March 19, she spoke about the key reason behind her decision to send the letter. She said that while Ukraine and European defense issues remain priorities of the European Council’s agenda, “the daily strengthening, or at least expansion” of the “repressive regime” in Georgia, which acts in the direction of canceling Georgia’s freedom, independence, and Europeannes. Georgian issue can not be ignored and should be on the agenda of the EU leaders meeting, she said. She argued that Georgia shouldn’t be viewed as an isolated political crisis, but rather as part of the broader crisis affecting Europe. She said Georgia is an object of hybrid aggression.

She further said that the European leaders must understand that Georgia’s issue can’t be left out when discussing the Black Sea region since the country has a direct interest in strengthening security and cooperation in the Black Sea.

The Letter

The letter appeals to give “due consideration to the current highly concerning developments in Georgia, where a Russian inspired regime is adding everyday to its array of repressive measures against Georgian democracy, sovereignty and its European future.” It says Europe should pay attention to Georgia for three reasons.

Democracy

The appeal highlights that GD authorities are “dismantling all institutions and violating all fundamental rights” built over 20 years of European engagement. Zurabishvili warns that “Russia-supported dictator” should not be allowed to “defy European and American partners” or transform “a determined pro-European population into a Russian satellite.”

Sovereignty

The letter describes developments since “rigged elections” and the GD’s decision to halt the EU accession process, as “nothing else but the attempt by Russia to test an alternative hybrid instrument to reestablish domination over a sovereign independent pro-European country.” The letter stresses that the military approach was tested in Georgia by Russia in 2008 (and then in Ukraine in 2014 and 2022) without achieving the expected domination, only to be changed by the less costly hybrid approach, suggesting this “hybrid war” could spread beyond European borders if successful. “Such a new pattern should concern each and every one not only those of you that are closest to Russian borders,” the letter reads.

Strategy

“The fate of Georgia cannot be delinked from that of Ukraine, nor the discussions about peace in Ukraine ignore Georgia,” the letter states. It specifically mentions concerns over GD’s plans to involve China in the Anaklia port project and Russian intentions to establish a military base in Ochamchire. Zurabishvili warns that “losing Georgia is equal to handling this region to Russia’s dominance,” which doesn’t “define neither a stronger Europe nor a stronger America.”

Call for Action

The president’s letter characterizes Georgia as being “in deep crisis” after “four months of relentless protest,” with GD authorities not engaging in dialogue with the pro-European forces to address the situation, and only adds “repressions to repressions.”

“The only peaceful way out of such dead end is new elections,” the letter asserts, calling for “European (and eventually American) high level mediation” to achieve this outcome.

The letter also calls for European support “when America leaves,” urging Europe to stand up “not only on defense issues but for supporting the civil society and the essential freedoms” as well as in support of “prisoners of conscience.” “We firmly support the call for a “Voice of Europe” to take the succession in the fight for freedom and promote European values,” the letter reads, referring to President Donald Trump’s administration’s decision to cut off funding of US foreign broadcasters Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

The appeal concludes by urging European leaders to include Georgia on the agenda of the next European Council meeting, expected in June, with Zurabishvili and pro-European opposition parties offering to “testify in front of the European Parliament on the ongoing developments in advance of such session.”

