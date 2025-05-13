The Daily Beat: 12 May

On May 9, Europe Day, thousands gathered at Europe Square in Tbilisi, expressing pro-EU sentiments and anger toward the GD government for straying from its pro-European path. Protesters chanted, “Euro-integration! More Georgian Dream sanctions!” This marked the 163rd day of ongoing anti-regime resistance following the ruling party’s decision to halt EU accession on November 28, 2024, after the disputed elections.

Georgia was not invited to the EU Gymnich meeting – an informal gathering of the EU member states foreign ministers held in Warsaw on May 7–8. The high-level meeting, hosted in Poland, was called “to discuss the challenges for Europe’s foreign and security policy” and marked Europe Day with extended invitations to EU candidate countries.

Responding to questions about Georgia’s absence at the informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Warsaw, German Ambassador to Georgia Peter Fischer said, “Because in June last year the EU decided to suspend high-level contacts with the Georgian government until it resolves the current crisis.” Fischer expressed hope that Georgia would “return to the right path.”

Commenting on the same topic, EU Ambassador to Georgia Pawel Herczynski claimed that the country had failed to demonstrate progress or political will since receiving candidate status. “As the EU Ambassador to Georgia, it is very disappointing for me to see that a very important meeting of EU foreign ministers and EU candidate countries was held yesterday without Georgia’s participation,” stated Ambassador Herczynski.

In a message marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany, Vladimir Putin urged Georgian people “to preserve the good traditions of friendship and mutual assistance.” Russian state media TASS reported that Putin sent congratulatory messages to leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and separately addressed the “Georgian people” in his message to Georgia.

During the celebrations on May 9 in Moscow, Badra Gunba, the de facto leader of Georgia’s occupied Abkhazia region, stated in an interview with Russian state-controlled RIA Novosti that dialogue with Tbilisi would only be possible if it “recognizes reality” and signs a non-use of force agreement. Gunba highlighted that this agreement is a key priority in Abkhazia’s foreign policy.

Giorgi Shinjikashvili, the recently resigned deputy governor of Kvemo Kartli, was implicated in an incident where his father allegedly assaulted TV Pirveli journalist Mariam Makasarashvili. The attack occurred when the TV crew arrived at their residence to cover Shinjikashvili’s resignation, with reports stating that the father took the journalist’s phone and the crew’s camera. For this and other stories, don’t forget to follow our live blog on the Georgian resistance.

Belarusian activist Dmitry Grinkevich has been denied entry to Georgia, the Belarusian outlet Pozirk reported on May 8, citing human rights defender Raman Kislyak. The official reason for the entry ban remains unclear. This case follows a broader pattern of reported entry denials by Georgian authorities targeting activists, human rights defenders, journalists, and political figures. Critics have characterized these decisions as politically motivated.

Shalva Papuashvili, the Speaker of the Georgian Dream Parliament, is visiting Budapest to participate in the annual Conference of Speakers of European Union Parliaments (EUSC). During his visit, Papuashvili is also expected to hold bilateral meetings. The Georgian Dream delegation includes Nikoloz Samkharadze, chair of the Foreign Relations Committee, and Levan Makhashvili, chair of the EU Integration Committee.