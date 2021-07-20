Two More Arrested for July 5 Attack on Journalist

Police arrested one person today and another on July 17 for attacking a TV Pirveli cameraman during the homophobic pogroms of July 5 in downtown Tbilisi, according to Interior Ministry reports.

The suspects verbally and physically assaulted the journalist and interfered with his professional duties, police reports said. The incident took place at the intersection of Tabukashvili and Chanturia streets on July 5, during the violent counterrally against the Pride March, canceled subsequently due to violence outbreak and lack of safety guarantees.

The Interior Ministry said the investigation into the events of July 5 is ongoing on charges of participating in group violence (Article 225.2, Criminal Code), unlawful interference with journalist’s professional activities (Article 154.2), and persecution using violence or threat of violence (Article 156.2a).

Four other persons have been arrested in connection with the attack on the TV Pirveli cameraman. The assault took place on the same day as the brutal attack against another TV Pirveli cameraman, Aleksandre Lashkarava.

