Two More Arrested for July 5 Violence

Interior Ministry reported today that police have arrested one person for attacking a TV Pirveli cameraman, and one for attacking another person during the homophobic violence of July 5 in downtown Tbilisi.

The assault on the TV Pirveli cameraman took place at the intersection of Tabukashvili and Chanturia streets, while the attack on the ordinary citizen happened near the Kashveti Church, where the Georgian Orthodox clergy were holding a prayer in protest of the Pride March, an event canceled subsequently due to mass violence and lack of safety guarantees by the state.

Interior Ministry said the investigation into the events of July 5 is ongoing on charges of participating in group violence (Article 225.2, Criminal Code), unlawful interference with journalist’s professional activities (Article 154.2), and persecution using violence or threat of violence (Article 156.2a).

As of July 15, police have arrested overall 23 persons in connection with the violence spree. Of them 19 were arrested for attacking journalists, three for raiding the office of Tbilisi Pride, and one for attacking an individual, the Interior Ministry reported.

