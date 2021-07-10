Police Arrest Four More Persons over Attacks on Journalists

The Interior Ministry announced on July 10 that four more persons have been arrested for assaulting journalists and interfering with their professional activities during the July 5 homophobic violence in Tbilisi.

It noted that two of the four detainees have been arrested on charges of verbal and physical abuse against journalists from Formula TV, one – against an Imedi TV cameraman, and one – against a journalist from RFE/RL’s Georgian Service, as well as unlawful interference with their professional activities.

The investigation has been launched under articles 154, 156 and 225 of the criminal code of Georgia, involving unlawful interference with journalists’ professional activities, persecution as well as organization, management or participation in group violence.

The Interior Ministry also stated that one more person, who was arrested on July 8 on charges of assaulting TV Pirveli’s journalist and cameraman, has been charged for violence against a cameraman from Georgian Public Broadcaster as well.

At least 53 journalists sustained injuries during the homophobic violence of July 5-6 in Tbilisi. Police detained 19 persons with 16 charged with assaulting journalists and interfering with their professional activities.

