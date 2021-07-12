One More Arrested for Attacking TV Pirveli Crew

The Interior Ministry reported today that one more person has been arrested for attacking on July 5 TV Pirveli crew Miranda Baghaturia and Aleksandre Lashkarava, the cameraman found dead yesterday with his cause of death remaining yet unknown.

The suspect detained today was involved in the brutal incident that took place when far-right radicals attempted storming the office of Shame Movement, co-organizer of subsequently-canceled Pride March. Baghaturia has said “at least twenty people” were beating now-deceased Lashkarava. Today’s arrest was the fifth related to the incident.

The detainee was apprehended on charges of participating in group violence (Article 225.2, Criminal Code), unlawful interference with journalist’s professional activities (Article 154.2), and persecution using violence or threat of violence (Article 156.2a).

Lashkarava’s death yesterday shocked the Georgian public, and prompted a rally of thousands outside the Parliament Building in downtown Tbilisi, demanding the Government’s resignation. Another protest was held by journalists in solidarity with the deceased cameraman outside the Government Chancellery.

With the official cause of death yet remaining unknown, police officials have floated the idea Lashkarava could have overdosed, spurring criticism from media professionals.

