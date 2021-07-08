Police Arrest 8 More for Attacks on Journalists, Pride Office

The Interior Ministry stated today that Police have arrested five more persons for assaulting journalists and interfering with their activities, and three persons for raiding Tbilisi Pride office, during the homophobic pogroms of July 5 against the subsequently-canceled Pride March.

Two of the detainees verbally and physically attacked TV Pirveli journalists at the office of Shame Movement, the Interior Ministry reported. While the three persons assaulted an Interpressnews agency photo-journalist in downtown Tbilisi, according to the report.

The Interior Ministry said all five were detained on charges of participating in group violence (Article 225.2), Criminal Code), unlawful interference with journalist’s professional activities (Article 154.2), and persecution using violence or threat of violence (Article 156.2a).

Meanwhile, the three other detainees that allegedly raided the Pride Office were detained on charges of participating in organized group violence (Article 225.2), persecution using violence or threat of violence (Article 156.2a), and unlawful entry into a property in a group (Article 160.3a).

Overall fifteen arrests have been made in the criminal probes over the July 5 developments.

Also Read: