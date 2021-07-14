One Arrested for Attacking Public Broadcaster Cameraman

Interior Ministry reported today that police have arrested one more person for assaulting Georgian Public Broadcaster (GPB) cameraman, Ilia Tvaliashvili, during the July 5 homophobic violence spree in Tbilisi that led to attacks on 53 journalists.

The detainee was apprehended on charges of participating in group violence (Article 225.2, Criminal Code), unlawful interference with journalist’s professional activities (Article 154.2), and persecution using violence or threat of violence (Article 156.2a).

In the assault, Tvaliashvili sustained burns to his eyes after a supposed chemical attack. He was discharged from the hospital on July 7. According to media reports, up to ten people could have been involved in the attack.

Another suspect, allegedly involved, was charged on July 10 for assaulting the GPB cameraman, two days after being detained over a brutal attack against another cameraman, Aleksandre Lashkarava of TV Pirveli.

As of July 14, police have arrested 18 on charges of violence, persecution and interference with journalists’ professional activities.

