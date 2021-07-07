102 Detained as Far-Right Rallies Again

Police detained 100 persons on administrative offenses and 2 on criminal charges during the violent far-right protest that gathered again in Tbilisi yesterday, this time to rally against the anti-violence, pro-LGBT+ “For Freedom” demonstration held in response to the homophobic pogroms of July 5.

During a tense standoff on Rustaveli Avenue, the Georgian capital’s main thoroughfare, the violent groups threw wooden sticks, pebble-filled plastic bottles, glass bottles and what appeared to be pyrotechnics at the “For Freedom” protesters, separated from them by police cordons. The homophobic the far-right demonstrators broke the police lines several times.

The Interior Ministry said on July 7 the counterprotest “exceeded the limits of the law on freedom and peaceful assembly,” and took on a violent form. Of the 100 detainees, law enforcement released 68 on parole, while 32 remain in temporary detention, according to the latest report.

Police also arrested one person on charges of interference with journalist’s professional activities and violence, for assaulting a Palitra News TV cameraman. Another person apprehended on criminal charges allegedly attacked and damaged a patrol police car window.

Following the hours-long tensions, after the “For Freedom” rally participants were largely gone, the police escorted the journalists, leaving the radical protesters to continue their rally in front of the Parliament. The hate groups took down and burned the EU flag .

Parliament Speaker Kakha Kuchava early today morning raised the banner back again, stating that “lowering the EU flag is inadmissible.” “Our strategic partners constantly stand guard to Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he highlighted.

Also Read: