GD FM Botchorishvili Visits Israel

Georgian Dream Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili is visiting Israel on November 17-18. She met with her Israeli counterpart, Gideon Sa’ar, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Agriculture and Food Security Minister Avi Dichter, as well as Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem.

Botchorishvili’s trip is her first visit to Israel in her capacity as Georgian Dream’s foreign minister and follows a series of recent exchanges between Georgian Dream and Israeli officials. GD Interior Minister Geka Geladze visited Israel in October, while Israeli National Security Minister Ben-Gvir traveled to Georgia in August.

Meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister

On November 17, Georgia’s Foreign Ministry reported on Maka Botchorishvili’s meeting with Israeli FM Gideon Sa’ar.

“The ministers highlighted the historical and cultural ties between Georgia and Israel and discussed key issues of bilateral relations,” the Georgian MFA press release said, adding, “Special attention was paid to prospects for deepening trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.”

The press release said the discussions also touched on the “regional security environment,” with Maka Botchorishvili welcoming the agreement between Israel and Hamas on the first phase of the Gaza peace plan and “emphasizing the significant efforts and contributions of the United States, and, in particular, President Trump, in promoting peace in the region.” “She once again reaffirmed Georgia’s support for the peaceful resolution of the conflict,” the press release added.

“At the end of the meeting, both sides confirmed their readiness to continue cooperation in a bilateral format,” the MFA concluded.

Following the meeting, Maka Botchorishvili wrote on X, “We highlighted the historic friendship between our peoples, reaffirmed our commitment to deepening bilateral ties and expanding economic cooperation. Lasting peace remains essential for the entire region.”

Grateful for the warm welcome from FM @gidonsaar during my first official visit to🇮🇱. We highlighted the historic friendship between our peoples, reaffirmed our commitment to deepening bilateral ties & expanding economic coop. Lasting peace remains essential for the entire region pic.twitter.com/P6uSxKoaFd — Maka Botchorishvili (@MakaB__) November 17, 2025

FM Gideo Sa’ar said, “I detailed a unique phenomenon in our region, that Israel faces on three fronts: the terror states of Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen. Terror states must be dismantled. We will further strengthen our relations with Georgia.”

Glad to host Georgia's FM @MakaB__, in Jerusalem.

Our nations share a longstanding friendship. We had a good discussion on bilateral relations and the Middle East.

I detailed a unique phenomenon in our region, that Israel faces on three fronts:

the terror states of Hamas in… pic.twitter.com/wNjcdVLLCl — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) November 17, 2025

Meeting with Israeli National Security Minister

On November 17, the Georgian Foreign Ministry reported on Botchorishvili’s meeting with Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir.

“The sides discussed the partnership between the two countries and ways to deepen bilateral cooperation further,” the MFA press release said, adding, “Special emphasis was placed on the dynamics of cooperation in the fields of security and law enforcement, as well as on effective coordination between the ministries of both countries.”

Meeting with Israeli Agriculture Minister

On November 17, the Foreign Ministry also reported on Maka Botchorishvili’s meeting with Israeli Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Avi Dichter.

“The meeting highlighted the long-standing partnership between Georgia and Israel in the field of agriculture. The sides discussed important aspects of cooperation in the agriculture, trade, and economy spheres,” the Georgian MFA said. “Attention was also drawn to the steps needed for further deepening of relations.”

Meeting with Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem

On November 17, Maka Botchorishvili also met with Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem.

According to the Georgian Foreign Ministry, “The sides discussed the deep historical and spiritual ties between the Churches of Georgia and Jerusalem,” and “the unique role of the Orthodox Church in maintaining global and regional peace.”

Botchorishvili congratulated the Patriarch on the 20th anniversary of his enthronement, as “the Patriarch of Jerusalem blessed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia and the delegation members and wished them success.”

“Maka Bochorishvili, together with the delegation, visited the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, where they paid respects to the Holy Sepulchre of the Savior and Golgotha,” the press release added.

The Georgian delegation also visited Yad Vashem, the Holocaust memorial located on the Mount of Remembrance in Jerusalem, where they laid a wreath in honor of the victims.

Meeting with the Knesset Speaker

Botchorishvili continued her engagements with Israeli officials on November 18, meeting with the Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana.

According to the Georgian MFA, the officials highlighted the historical ties between the Georgian and Jewish peoples, as well as the friendly relations between the two countries.

“The discussion touched upon cooperation between the legislative bodies of the two countries and the significant role of the parliamentary dimension in further strengthening bilateral relations,” the Georgian press release read. “In this context, the fruitful activities of the Georgia-Israel parliamentary friendship groups were noted.”

The sides additionally discussed ways to deepen trade, economic, and people-to-people ties, as well as the regional security situation, the MFA added.

