MIA: 14 Detained in Two Days Over Protests, Including One Sent for ‘Forced Treatment’

Police have detained 14 people over the past two days for protest-related offenses tied to ongoing demonstrations on Tbilisi’s Rustaveli Avenue, including one person who was sent for “forced treatment” at the Center for Mental Health and Prevention of Addiction, Police Chief Vazha Siradze said at an October 21 briefing.

Siradze did not identify the individual or clarify whether the “forced treatment” was related to drug use or psychiatric reasons.

The arrests come after the Georgian Dream parliament adopted new rules on October 17, tightening penalties for protest-related offenses such as blocking roads or covering faces by replacing fines with immediate administrative detention and introducing criminal liability of up to one year in prison for repeat violations.

The new measures followed Georgian Dream’s pledge to end ongoing protests on Tbilisi’s Rustaveli Avenue, where anti-government, pro-EU demonstrators have gathered every night for nearly a year, blocking traffic. The civil society organizations warned the amendments aimed at banning peaceful protests in the country.

“Citizens who gather on Rustaveli Avenue near the Parliament, despite being few in number, artificially block the road to traffic,” Vazha Siradze said. “Also, some demonstrators cover their faces, which is an administrative offense.”

Siradze said police had recorded 53 violations over the past three days, identifying 42 offenders. “Some have already been detained, while administrative proceedings continue for others, and their cases will be reviewed in court in the coming days,” he said.

“We once again remind offenders that if they repeat such illegal acts, they will face criminal liability,” the Tbilisi Police Chief warned.

Since the new rules took effect, police have rounded up individuals leaving the protest area late at night wearing medical masks or other coverings, citing “identification checks.” In some cases, officers have confiscated items such as medical masks. On October 19, Tbilisi City Court placed approximately a dozen protesters in administrative detention for up to 14 days.

Among those detained were opposition-leaning Formula TV anchors Vakho Sanaia and Keta Tsitskishvili, who were sent to six and five days of administrative detention, respectively. On October 21, the channel reported the arrest of another of its employees, social media journalist Tsira Zhvania, who was detained for allegedly blocking Rustaveli Avenue.

Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze refused to recognize the detained media representatives as journalists. Speaking to reporters on October 21, Kobakhidze said, “Not a single journalist has been arrested. Only party activists have been detained.” He claimed they were “members of the collective United National Movement party activism.”

International human rights group Amnesty International condemned fresh arrests. Denis Krivosheev, the organization’s Deputy Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said, “These arrests underscore an ever-deepening pattern of repression in Georgia.”

“The Georgian authorities appear determined to silence peaceful protesters through intimidation and punishment. The authorities must release all those detained solely for exercising their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.”

