Turkish Military Cargo Plane Crashes Near Georgia-Azerbaijan Border

A Turkish C-130 military cargo plane crashed in Georgia on November 11 after taking off from Azerbaijan, according to Georgia’s Interior Ministry and Turkey’s Defense Ministry.

“A Turkish military aircraft crashed in Sighnaghi municipality, about five kilometers from Georgia’s state border. According to preliminary information, the plane was flying from Azerbaijan to Turkey,” the Georgian Interior Ministry stated.

The Ministry announced the launch of the investigation under Article 275, Part 4 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, which “pertains to the violation of air transport safety or operation rules resulting in loss of life.”

Turkey’s Defense Ministry confirmed the crash, stating the aircraft was a C-130 military cargo plane. “Search and rescue operations have begun in coordination with Azerbaijani and Georgian authorities,” the ministry said.

Georgia’s pro-government TV channel Imedi aired a video that appeared to show an aircraft descending rapidly before crashing to the ground, followed by a column of smoke rising from the site.

“The Ministry of Internal Affairs will provide the public with detailed information about the incident gradually,” the Georgian Ministry noted.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Affairs Ministry expressed condolences, saying it’s “deeply shocked” by the crash. “On this tragic loss, we extend our deepest condolences to the people and Armed Forces of brotherly Turkey, and wish patience to the families of the deceased. Azerbaijan is always by the side of brotherly Turkey,” the statement read.

According to several unconfirmed media reports, 20 people were on board the aircraft. The news story will be updated as official information becomes available.

