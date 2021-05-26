Amid Criticism, High Council of Justice Elects Four Judge-Members

An extraordinary Conference of Judges on May 26 elected four judge-members of the High Council of Justice, the body overseeing the judiciary in Georgia, amid international criticism and protest by the Georgian civil society organizations and the opposition.

The conference, attended by 291 judges, elected the Supreme Court justice Levan Mikaberidze, Tbilisi Court of Appeals judge Gocha Abuseridze and Tbilisi City Court justices Temur Gogokhia and Badri Shonia to the HCoJ for a four-year term. The four judge-members will assume their responsibilities on June 25, replacing Dimitri Gvritishvili, Irakli Shengelia, Irakli Bondarenko, and Vasil Mshvenieradze.

Georgian CSOs extensively criticized today’s election. The civil society outfits argued that the move goes against the “spirit” of the April 19 EU-brokered deal and that new members may not have high public confidence if elected before the Parliament endorses “ambitious reform of the judiciary” envisaged in the agreement.

The High Council of Justice consists of 15 members, including the Chairperson elected out of the judge-members for a four-year term. There are nine judge-members overall, including the Supreme Court Chair, appointed by the Conference of Judges. Meanwhile of the six non-judge members, five are elected by the Parliament, and one is named by the President.

More to follow