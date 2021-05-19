Georgia’s Foreign Trade in January-April 2021

Georgia’s foreign trade turnover in the first four months of 2021 was USD 3.9 billion – an increase of 12.8% compared to the same period last year, according to preliminary estimates released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on May 19.

Exports increased by 19.6% year-on-year reaching USD 1.2 billion, while imports increased by 10.1%, to USD 2.7 billion. Meanwhile, the trade deficit stood at USD 1.5 billion, constituting 39% of the trade turnover in January-April 2021.

Turkey topped the list of Georgia’s largest trading partner by turnover, with USD 594.9 million in January-April 2021, followed by Russia, China, Azerbaijan, and the U.S. with USD 476.2 million, USD 425.6 million, USD 335.6 million, and USD 219.4 million, respectively.

China was Georgia’s largest trading partner by exports with USD 198.7 million, followed by Russia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Ukraine with USD 159.6 million, USD 152.2 million, USD 104.5 million, and USD 97.5 million, respectively.

Turkey, Russia, China, Azerbaijan, and the U.S. were the top trading partners of Georgia in terms of imports, with USD 490.5 million, USD 316.6 million, USD 227 million, USD 183.4 million, and USD 181.1 million, respectively.

Copper ores and concentrates were on top of the list of export commodities in January-April with USD 264.1 million, followed by cars with – USD 125,4 million; ferroalloys – USD 111.4 million; wine or fresh grapes – USD 67 million; spirits – USD 44 million; mineral waters – USD 41.7 million; nitrogen fertilizers – USD 36.5 million; nuts – USD 30.5 million; medicines – USD 28.3 million; t-shirts – USD 23.4 million; other commodities – USD 426.2 million.

Cars topped the list of import commodities with USD 244.6 million, followed by petroleum oils – USD 196.7 million; copper ores and concentrates – USD 190.5 million; petroleum gases – USD 148.6 million; medicines – USD 107.3 million; telephone sets – USD 53.2 million; vehicles for the transport of goods – USD 45 million; moving, grading, extracting, or boring machinery – USD 41.3 million; moving, grading, extracting, or boring machinery – USD 41.4 million; electricity – USD 36 million; vehicles for transporting ten or more persons – USD 31.4 million; other commodities – USD 1.6 billion.

