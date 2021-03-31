Geostat: Georgia’s GDP Declined by 5.1% in February

Georgia’s real GDP contracted by 5.1% year-on-year in February according to the rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on March 31.

Despite the overall decline, Geostat said growth was registered in financial and insurance activities, trade, also water supply, sewerage and waste management activities.

Georgia’s real GDP shrank by 8.3% year-on-year during January-February 2021.

