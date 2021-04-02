Geostat: Annual Inflation 7.2% in March

Georgia’s annual inflation rate in March stood at 7.2%, while on a monthly basis consumer prices increased by 4.2%, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported on April 2.

According to Geostat, the annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in the following groups: health (13.6% increase); furnishings, household equipment and maintenance (12.0% increase); alcoholic beverages and tobacco (8.9% increase); housing, water, electricity gas and other fuels (7.6% increase); food and non-alcoholic beverages (5.7% increase) and transport (5.8% increase).

Meanwhile, the monthly inflation rate was mostly influenced by price changes in housing, water, electricity gas and other fuels (36.1% increase), health (3.6% increase), transport (2.6% increase), food and non-alcoholic beverages (1.5% increase).

