Georgia’s Foreign Trade in January 2021

Georgia’s foreign trade turnover in the first month of 2021 decreased by 16.5% compared to the same period last year, amounting to USD 762.5 million, according to preliminary data released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on February 19.

Exports decreased by 16.2% year-on-year to USD 224.4 million, while imports were down by 16.6%, reaching USD 538.1 million. Meanwhile, the trade deficit equaled USD 313.6 million, constituting 41.1% of the trade turnover during January 2021.

China topped the list of Georgia’s largest trading partner by turnover, with USD 126.5 million in January 2021, followed by Turkey, Azerbaijan, Russia, and the U.S. with USD 115.3 million, USD 86.2 million, USD 78.3 million, and USD 39.7 million, respectively.

Azerbaijan was Georgia’s largest trading partner by exports with USD 34.4 million, followed by Bulgaria, China, Russia, and Turkey with USD 27.0 million, USD 26.9 million, USD 22.7 million, and USD 21.4 million, respectively.

China, Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and the U.S. were the top trading partners of Georgia in terms of imports, with USD 99.6 million, USD 92.9 million, USD 55.6 million, USD 51.8 million, and USD 25.4 million, respectively.

Copper ores and concentrates were on top of the list of export commodities in January with USD 49.7 million, followed by cars with – USD 24.9 million; ferroalloys – USD 23.3 million; mineral waters – USD 8.8 million; wine – USD 8.7 million; nuts – USD 7.2 million; spirits – USD 7.0 million; nitrogen fertilizers – USD 6.0 million; citrus fruit – USD 3.9 million; t-shirts – USD 3.3 million; other commodities – USD 81.7 million.

Petroleum gases topped the list of import commodities in Georgia’s foreign trade with USD 46.3 million, followed by moving, grading, extracting, or boring machinery – USD 40.8 million; petroleum and petroleum oils – USD 36.6 million; cars – USD 32.9 million; medicines – USD 17.6 million; vehicles for the transport of goods – USD 17.6 million; copper ores and concentrates – USD 12.1 million; mobile phones – USD 12.0 million; electricity – USD 10.4 million; tires – USD 7.5 million; other commodities – USD 304.3 million.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)