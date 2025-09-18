Georgia’s GDP Up 7.3% in Q2 2025

Georgia’s real gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 7.3% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2025, reaching GEL 25.3 billion, preliminary data from the National Statistics Office (Geostat) shows.

The information and communication sector recorded the highest growth rate at 37.1%, education (28.9%), arts, entertainment, and recreation (16%), human health and social work activities (14.3%), and financial and insurance activities (11.8%). Public administration and defense, as well as compulsory social security, rose by 9.1%, while accommodation and food service activities grew by 8.4%.

Source: Geostat

Several sectors experienced declines, with electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply dropping by 7%, construction by 2.6%, and agriculture, forestry, and fishing by 2.5%.

Geostat will publish the revised data on November 14, 2025.

