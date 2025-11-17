Georgian Authorities Lose Erasmus+ Eligibility in 2026

Georgian authorities will no longer be eligible for Erasmus+ programmes beginning in 2026, according to the updated Erasmus+ programme guide, while students, staff, and others in the education sector will continue to participate.

The document cites the EU Council’s December 19, 2024, conclusions and “political developments in Georgia,” noting that Brussels has “reconsidered financial assistance directly benefiting Georgian authorities.” Georgia is listed among countries “not associated to the programme.”

“The Union Programme for education and training, youth and sport, direct financial assistance from the Programme to Georgian authorities – which should be understood as central government, local authorities, agencies and state-owned enterprises – is not considered in the Union’s interest,” the guide states. “Georgian authorities are thus not eligible under any of the actions under this guide.”

The National Erasmus+ Office in Georgia clarified on November 17 that educational institutions “continue to participate in Erasmus+ mobility and cooperation activities, in line with the rules set out in the Erasmus+ Programme Guide.”

“Opportunities remain available for students, academic and administrative staff, schools, vocational education and training providers, and other educational organisations, within the Programme’s eligibility criteria,” the Office said, noting, “As with any EU programme, rules and eligibility criteria may evolve over time.”

