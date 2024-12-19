skip to content
Photo: Mufid Majnun via Unsplash
News

Georgia’s GDP Up by 11% in Q3’24

Civil.ge Send an email 19/12/2024 - 11:35
0 1 minute read

Georgia’s real GDP increased by 11% year-over-year and amounted to GEL 24.856 billion (USD 8.846 billion) during the third quarter of 2024, according to the preliminary data released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on December 19.

Source: Geostat

Geostat said the growth was registered in construction (30.9%); information and communication (32.8%); wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (11%); education (35.6%); financial and insurance activities (22.9%); and public administration and defence, compulsory social security (14.7%).

Geostat reported a decline in real estate activities (-4.9%); and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (-13.6%).

Geostat will publish the revised data on November 15, 2025.

Also Read:

Tags
Civil.ge Send an email 19/12/2024 - 11:35
0 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

The Daily Beat: 18 December

19/12/2024 - 08:59

CSOs: MIA Pre-planned Brutal Methods for Crackdown on Protesters

18/12/2024 - 22:03

President Aliev Denounces French President Macron’s Engagement in Georgia

18/12/2024 - 20:58

President’s Administration: GPB Does Not Provide Complete and Objective Information on President

18/12/2024 - 16:49
&copy Copyright: Civil Georgia 2024
Back to top button