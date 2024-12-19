Georgia’s GDP Up by 11% in Q3’24

Georgia’s real GDP increased by 11% year-over-year and amounted to GEL 24.856 billion (USD 8.846 billion) during the third quarter of 2024, according to the preliminary data released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on December 19.

Source: Geostat

Geostat said the growth was registered in construction (30.9%); information and communication (32.8%); wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (11%); education (35.6%); financial and insurance activities (22.9%); and public administration and defence, compulsory social security (14.7%).

Geostat reported a decline in real estate activities (-4.9%); and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (-13.6%).

Geostat will publish the revised data on November 15, 2025.

Also Read: