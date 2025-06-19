Georgia’s GDP Up by 9.8% in Q1’25
Georgia’s real gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 9.8% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2025, amounting to GEL 21.8 billion, according to the preliminary data by the National Statistics Office (Geostat).
Year-on-year growth rates by sector were: information and communication (28.6%), education (27.7%), human health and social work activities (17.9%), real estate activities (12.9%), public administration and defence; compulsory social security (11%), transportation and storage (9.5%), and financial and insurance activities (8.7%), wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (6.1%).
Meanwhile, declines were recorded in electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply (-5.1%) and agriculture, forestry, and fishing (-4.6%).
Geostat will publish the revised data on November 14, 2025.
