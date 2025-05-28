Kobakhidze Appoints New Interior Minister

Gela Geladze was appointed Georgian Dream’s Interior Minister, succeeding Vakhtang Gomelauri, who resigned this morning. GD Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze introduced Geladze at a briefing around two hours after Gomelauri’s resignation on May 28.

Geladze is a lawyer who has worked for years in the Georgian Ministries of the Interior, Education, and Justice, as well as the Prosecutor’s Office and the Probation Agency. Since April 2025, he has served as one of the deputies of the newly appointed State Security Service Chief, Anri Okhanashvili.

Under the Georgian Dream government, Geladze served as Deputy Education Minister (2023–2024), Head of the Human Resources Service at the Education Ministry (2018–2023), Head of the Central Criminal Police Department at the Interior Ministry (2016–2018), and Deputy Head of the National Probation Agency (2012–2016).

Under the previous United National Movement government, he worked in the private sector as Director of LLC Elizi Group, a tobacco import and distribution company (2008–2010). He also served as Adviser to the General Inspection at the Justice Ministry (2007–2008), adviser in the Probation Department (2007), and Deputy Head of the Criminal Police Department Unit at the Interior Ministry (2005–2006). Before that, he held posts as a supervisor and investigator at the ministry.

Kobakhidze wished success to the new head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs: “I am sure that under his leadership, the ministry will continue to advance, and develop and care for the interests of each policeman. I am sure that the Ministry of Internal Affairs system will be further strengthened.”

Geladze thanked Kobakhidze and the Georgian Dream team for their confidence. He also noted that Gomelauri had “a very important role and contribution” in reforming the Interior Ministry. “It is a great honor for me to lead this ministry and serve our country alongside honourable police officers – the employees of the Interior Ministry,” he said.

Kobakhidze thanked the resigned GD Minister, Gomelauri, and claimed that Gomelauri had decided to step down on his own. Kobakhidze added, “It was heartbreaking for all of us – me and the team – but we respected his decision.” He also noted, “Over the past four years, Mr. Vakhtang Gomelauri has made a significant contribution in preventing four attempted revolutions.”

Gomelauri, sanctioned by several Western countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, and the Baltic states, has been one of Georgian Dream’s longest-serving officials, holding senior positions over the past decade, including Interior Minister, head of the State Security Service, and Vice Prime Minister.

This post is also available in: ქართული