German Education Ministry Halts Expansion of Scientific Cooperation with Georgia

The German Federal Ministry of Education and Research has frozen the upgrade of scientific cooperation with Georgia, German Ambassador Peter Fischer wrote today, February 26.

Fischer said the decision would affect student mobility and research programs between the two countries, as well as Georgia’s participation in EU-funded initiatives. “Georgians who attended German universities – mostly on German scholarships – know the loss,” he noted.

According to the Ambassador, the decision was made due to “Georgia’s curbs on academic freedom and the halt of EU accession.”

Fischer clarified that the current German funding of almost one million euros for education in Georgia remains unaffected. The DAAD scholarships, which are primarily aimed at graduates, doctoral students, and post-graduate students are also not affected yet. “But Germany is monitoring and reviewing all aspects of relationships with Georgia with regret,” he added.

