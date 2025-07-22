GD-Established Grants Agency Opens First Call for Applications

Georgia’s State Grants Management Agency, established by a Georgian Dream government decree in April, issued its first call for grant applications on July 21, saying it “aims to support civic initiatives through state funding.”

Critics, however, have argued the ruling Georgian Dream party is seeking to fund loyal organizations – so-called government-organized non-governmental organizations (GONGOs), while continuing to cut western funding to independent civil society groups, including through legislative moves.

The agency is headed by Tamar Zodelava, a former regional project manager with the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ), who has also worked with the Council of Europe and the Eastern Partnership Regional Fund.

“Eligible applicants are non-commercial legal entities registered in Georgia whose founding documents reflect work in areas of state or public significance,” the agency said on July 21, adding that entities established by government bodies, municipalities, or other public institutions are not eligible.

All grant proposals must align with one or more of 12 priority areas: (1) Democratic institutions, good governance, and human rights and fundamental freedoms; (2) Foreign policy and Georgia’s integration into the EU; (3) Economic development; (4) Education, science, and youth; (5) Sports development; (6) Labor, health, and social welfare; (7) Defense and security; (8) Regional development and local self-government; (9) Environmental and natural resource protection; (10) Agriculture; (11) Legal and professional education; and (12) Reconciliation and civil equality.

Applicants may request up to GEL 100,000 (approximately USD 37,000) per project, with a minimum project duration of three months from the signing of the grant agreement. A separate category of “institutional development grants,” offering up to GEL 700,000 (USD 260,000), is also available for organizations seeking to “strengthen organizational capacity and ensure long-term sustainability.”

The application period runs from July 21 to August 11. The detailed guidelines are shared through a shared Google Drive folder as the agency currently lacks an official website and operates through a publicly listed email and phone number.

Proposals will be evaluated by the Agency’s council, with a quorum of at least 10 members required for any session. Decisions will be made by majority vote, with abstentions prohibited. In the case of a tie, the chairperson will cast the deciding vote.

The state grant call comes as GD targets western funding for non-governmental organizations with repressive laws, including adopting Georgian interpretation of Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), and introducing amendments to grant laws requiring foreign donors to obtain government approval before disbursing funds.

The legislative crackdown was followed by further moves against media outlets and watchdogs through public agencies, including the Anti-Corruption Bureau targeting several civil society organizations with inspection requests, and the Revenue Service seizing accounts of media organizations citing outstanding debts.

