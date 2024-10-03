New Education Minister Appointed

Aleksandre Tsuladze has been appointed the new Minister of Education, Science, and Youth of Georgia. PM Irakli Kobakhidze has officially introduced him as a new Minister on October 2.

Tsuladze thanked Prime Minister for his appointment and said: “Education creates the future of the country and I believe that with our dedication, hard work, and responsibility, and also by following the right path, we will achieve to ensure a better future for this country.”

Before he was appointed the Minister of Education, Aleksandre Tsuladze was the Director of the National Center for Educational Quality Enhancement. The Accreditation Council, which last week gave a controversial “conditional accreditation” to the independent Ilia State University, works under the Center, which was headed by Tsuladze.

From December 2023 to August 2024, Aleksandre Tsuladze was the First Deputy Minister of Education of Georgia. Before that, from 2019 to 2023, he was the Judge of the Supreme Court of Georgia.

In addition, Aleksandre Tsuladze’s professional experience includes: Managing Partner of CLL Law Firm (2017-2019); Head of the International Department of the Supreme Council of Justice (2015-2017); Head of the Analytical Department of the Supreme Court of Georgia (2012-2015); Advisor, Administrative Department of the Ministry of Justice of Georgia (2011-2012).

Aleksandre Tsuladze is a lawyer by training. He is a Doctor of Law from Ivane Javakhishvili Tbilisi State University (2016).

Former minister Giorgi Amilakhvari left the government for the private sector on September 28.

Also Read: