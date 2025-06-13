Kobakhidze, GD Ministers, Visit Hungary

The Georgian Dream government delegation visited Hungary on June 11 and 12. The delegation was hosted by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Over the course of two days, GD Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and other GD ministers met with several senior Hungarian officials. The Georgia-Hungary Intergovernmental Commission session was also held during the visit.

This was the seventh meeting between Orbán and Kobakhidze since the highly contested October 2024 parliamentary elections in Georgia. Before this visit, they met just two weeks ago in Budapest, where the GD Prime Minister addressed the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán is one of the few Western leaders who recognize and engage with the GD government, while other partners continue to isolate it amid unanswered questions about the October election, the GD’s major foreign policy shift away from the EU announced in November, and subsequent protests and repression.

Irakli Kobakhidze meets Viktor Orbán

On June 11, Kobakhidze and Orbán held a face-to-face meeting during which they discussed the “main directions of cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats,” the GD government administration reported.

“The meeting highlighted the high-level political relations between Georgia and Hungary, as well as the prospects for further deepening trade and economic ties,” the official press release says, adding, “The importance of peace and stability was once again underlined.”

According to the GD administration, Kobakhidze thanked Orbán for the “strong support towards the territorial integrity, sovereignty and European integration of Georgia.”

Describing the talks with Orbán as “fruitful,” Kobakhidze wrote on social media, “We emphasized the multidimensional partnership between Georgia and Hungary, built on regular high-level exchanges and expanding sectoral cooperation. I look forward to further strengthening these strong and growing ties. During the meeting, I once again underscored how much Georgia values Hungary’s steadfast and vocal support – particularly at the EU level – which continues to play a crucial role in advancing our country’s European aspirations.”

I had fruitful talks with H.E. Viktor Orbán @PM_ViktorOrban, Prime Minister of 🇭🇺. We emphasized the multidimensional partnership between Georgia and Hungary, built on regular high-level exchanges and expanding sectoral cooperation. I look forward to further strengthening these… pic.twitter.com/jQ5pQTeUit — Irakli Kobakhidze (@PM_Kobakhidze) June 11, 2025

Viktor Orbán also wrote about as he emphasized the “fourth meeting” with Irakli Kobakhidze in 2025. “Hungary and Georgia, two sovereign nations, refusing to be pawns in someone else’s war. We reject blackmail, resist foreign pressure, and choose a path of growth, energy security, and closer cooperation. Let’s get to work.”

🇭🇺🤝🇬🇪 Fourth meeting this year with @PM_Kobakhidze. Hungary and Georgia, two sovereign nations refusing to be pawns in someone else’s war. We reject blackmail, resist foreign pressure, and choose a path of growth, energy security, and closer cooperation. Let’s get to work! pic.twitter.com/hRcN4iToEf — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) June 11, 2025

Viktor Orbán’s Hungary and Robert Fico’s Slovakia are reportedly the two countries standing in the way of the wider EU’s efforts to sanction Georgian Dream officials. GD leaders often thank Orbán for what they claim is promoting Georgia’s interests in Brussels.

Intergovernmental Commission’s Session

After a one-on-one meeting between the two prime ministers, the Georgian Dream and the Hungarian governments held the second session of the Intergovernmental Commission. The first such session took place in October 2023. At that time, Georgia’s Prime Minister was Irakli Garibashvili, who recently quit the ruling party and politics altogether. The June 11 session focused on deepening sectoral cooperation, the GD government reported.

“Discussions highlighted the potential for enhanced collaboration in areas such as energy, connectivity, environmental protection, agriculture, defense, law enforcement, justice, healthcare, education, and culture,” the official press release from the GD government administration says.

Kobakhidze largely praised Orbán. “Your leadership is exemplary for us – the way you guide your country, safeguard Hungary’s national interests, and preserve its identity. We believe that our partnership is built on shared values, and this value-based unity is the foundation of the strong friendship between our countries and governments,” Kobakhidze said as quoted in the official release.

Kobakhidze reiterated his gratitude for Hungary’s “unwavering support” of Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, emphasizing what he described as Hungary’s “strong support” of Georgia’s integration into the EU, and highlighting Hungary’s “vital” role in granting Georgia EU candidate status.

“Strengthening bilateral ties with Hungary is a top priority for us,” Kobakhidze said.

In addition to political relations, Kobakhidze stressed the potential for trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. “We are eager to fully unlock this potential,” he said, expressing interest in deepening cooperation in “all sectors,” including energy, connectivity, education, culture, justice, and public health.

For his part, Orbán emphasized the “rare application” of the intergovernmental session in Hungarian diplomacy, saying, “This format means that our entire government cooperates with yours – not just individual ministries.”

“Hungary holds deep respect for history, and your country has a remarkable Christian legacy – even older than ours. Both our nations cherish freedom, patriotism, and national pride – values that, sadly, are often shunned in today’s West,” the Hungarian Prime Minister noted.

Calling the European economy “fragile,” Orbán praised Georgia’s seven percent growth as “extraordinary” and a “truly stellar accomplishment.”

“As part of the summit, several cooperation agreements were signed in the fields of environmental protection, agriculture, innovation, and sports. The Prime Ministers also signed the Declaration of the Second Georgia-Hungary Intergovernmental Summit,” the GD government press release says.

Joint Press Conference

After the meeting of the two governments’ cabinets, Orbán and Kobakhidze held a joint press conference. The GD and the Hungarian leaders gave speeches in their native languages. The quotes from PM Orbán below are a double translation from Georgian.

PM Orbán opened with effusive praise for Georgia’s economic indicators, saying, “Everyone is envious of Georgia, and so are we. Your seven percent economic growth, my goodness, that’s a great achievement!” he said.

Orbán attacked what he framed as “global mainstream liberals,” whom he accused of trying to prevent governments like those in power today in two countries. He called the GD government the “beast” that “Brussels fears confronting.”

“Hungary protects Georgia’s sovereignty not only within bilateral relations, but also on EU territory,” Orban said. “Despite what Brussels thinks, we agree that we will do everything we can to help Georgia firmly walk towards the EU,” he added.

Orbán then touched upon the growing economic cooperation between the two countries, including in the domain of pharmaceutical exports, increased freight traffic, and an ambitious joint energy initiative aimed at transporting green electricity to the EU via Hungary.

In his closing remarks, he criticized Ukraine for “cutting off all energy supply channels to the EU,” while praising Georgia’s economy for its “absolutely positive growth.”

Irakli Kobakhidze, speaking in Georgian, devoted much of his remarks to praising Hungary for what he said is its support of Georgia’s sovereignty and European integration.

“When Georgia was faced with artificial obstacles on its path to the EU, it was indeed Hungary that did its utmost to support Georgia’s European,” Kobakhidze said.

Kobakhidze mentioned the topics discussed during the intergovernmental meeting, including trade and the economy, energy and connectivity, environmental protection, agriculture, defense, justice, education, and culture. “We can boldly say that we have a great potential for deepening relations in every direction, and we will do everything to realize it,” he said.

Kobakhidze claimed that Georgia’s “clear and ambitious goal” is to become an EU member state by 2030. He said that by 2028, the country will have met “90 percent” of the obligations under the Association and Free Trade Agreements. “In this respect, too, even with regard to export cooperation, your support is very important to our country,” he said.

GD Prime Minister also said Georgia and Hungary “face very similar challenges,” and to confront them, “it’s essential that we stand together.”

“Once again, thank you so much for your support, and Georgia will, of course, always stand wherever the interests of the Hungarian people lie. We feel a strong obligation to repay the due support we feel and receive from you.”

Kobakhidze ended his speech by expressing his gratitude once more, and said that “the state of our partnership today provides a great foundation for further developing our relations. The dynamics are positive as well.”

Irakli Kobakhidze meets Hungarian President

On June 11, Irakli Kobakhidze also met with the Hungarian President, Tamás Sulyok.

“Our discussion was productive and comprehensive, covering key topics of mutual interest. I emphasized that, alongside our strong political relations, we place particular importance on enhancing trade and economic ties, while also deepening cooperation in strategic areas of shared priority,” Kobakhidze wrote on X about the meeting.

Within the framework of the Second 🇬🇪–🇭🇺 Intergovernmental Summit, I had the honor of meeting with H.E. Dr. Tamás Sulyok @DrTamasSulyok, President of 🇭🇺. Our discussion was productive and comprehensive, covering key topics of mutual interest. I emphasized that, alongside our… pic.twitter.com/0XtfAT9C0h — Irakli Kobakhidze (@PM_Kobakhidze) June 12, 2025

Irakli Kobakhidze meets Hungary’s National Assembly Speaker

On June 12, the GD government administration reported on Irakli Kobakhidze’s meeting with the Speaker of the National Assembly of Hungary, László Kövér. The meeting “focused on the successful cooperation between the two countries across various sectors, including parliamentary relations,” the official press release says.

“We engaged in a meaningful and productive discussion, underscoring the special nature of our ties, built on friendship and mutual respect,” Kobakhidze wrote on X.

Had a great conversation with H.E. László Kövér, Speaker of the National Assembly of 🇭🇺. We engaged in a meaningful and productive discussion, underscoring the special nature of our ties, built on friendship and mutual respect. I once again emphasized the significance of this… pic.twitter.com/hPsnef225Z — Irakli Kobakhidze (@PM_Kobakhidze) June 12, 2025

GD FM Maka Botchorishvili meets Hungary’s Péter Szijjártó

On June 11, Georgian Dream Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili met with Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó.

“The ministers discussed prospects for cooperation in the areas of trade, economy, and connectivity, and underscored the need to fully use the existing potential in these and other sectors,” Georgia’s Foreign Ministry says in a press release.

The two ministers also discussed Georgia’s European and Euro-Atlantic integration. Botchorishvili thanked Szijjártó for his “steadfast support” of Georgia’s European aspirations, “both at the political level and through practical and expert engagement.” The ministers discussed the situation in Georgia’s occupied territories and stressed the importance of maintaining international attention on this issue.

GD Justice, Education Minister meet Hungary’s Interior Minister

On June 11, GD Justice Minister Paata Salia met with Hungary’s Interior Minister, Sándor Pintér.

“The ministers discussed successful sectoral cooperation between the two countries,” the Georgian Justice Ministry said.

GD Minister Salia introduced Pintér to Georgia’s “achievements in the penitentiary and probation spheres, rehabilitation programs, infrastructure projects, and the ministry’s long-term vision,” the official press release adds.

Separately, the GD Education Minister, Aleksandre Tsulukidz, also met with Sándor Pintér. The Education Ministry said that Tsulukidze briefed Pintér on “ongoing and planned reforms in Georgia’s education system.”

The press release noted that the parties discussed the cooperation agreement in general education between the two countries, which was formalized in 2023 during the official visit of the Hungarian prime minister and his cabinet to Tbilisi.

