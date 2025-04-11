GD PM Speaks Peace, Economy, Relations with EU and Russia at Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze attended the Antalya Diplomacy Forum taking place in Turkey from April 11 to 13. As part of the forum’s official engagements, on April 11, GD Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili met with the FM of the State of Kuwait, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya.

Speaking at the panel “Search for Partnerships in the Era of Multi-polarization,” Kobakhidze explained that Georgia continues economic engagement with Russia and prioritizes “peaceful and pragmatic vision” with Moscow. He further reiterated the GD party’s widely-spread claims that Georgia was pressured to enter the war in Ukraine in 2022 and said that in the current geopolitical situation, diplomacy is “extremely weak.”

Multipolar World

Kobakhidze said that a multipolar world presents a great challenge but also provides opportunities for all countries, “including small countries like Georgia.” He emphasized trade and economic diplomacy as the primary directions of the GD government’s foreign policy. He said: “We try our best to deepen our partnerships across the world… expanding our economic partnerships, trade partnerships with different countries”, and stressed that “Georgia has free trade agreements with around 50 countries”.

Economy

Kobakhidze boasted of Georgia’s economic development, saying that the country’s “average economic growth since 2021 has been 9.4%,” which he said was the highest figure in Europe. Kobakhidze also said that Georgia is striving to restore its historical function as a link between the West and the East, Europe and Asia, stressing “The key to everything is peace.”

Peace

“Peace” was the focus of the GD Prime Minister’s speech. He said “Everybody, I think, should be concentrated on strengthening the peace around us, and we are very happy that we are doing it together with Türkiye, which is also promoting a very peaceful vision for development.”

He stated that Georgia “has always played a very positive role in strengthening peace in the region, in the South Caucasus.”

Relations with Russia

Kobakhidze mentioned the unresolved conflict over Georgia’s Russian-occupied territories Abkhazia and Tskhinvali region and stated that in this light, the GD is “following a very peaceful vision, a pragmatic vision,” with the Russian Federation.

Adding more on Russia he said “We have no diplomatic relations with the Russian Federation, but at the same time, we are pursuing kind of intensive economic policies.”

Relations with the EU

Despite the fact that Georgia’s relations with the European Union are at the lowest, with the accession process halted by the GD’s decision, Kobakhidze argued that the GD’s foreign policy priority is to become a member of the EU. He acknowledged that the country faces “some challenges in this respect,” adding, “we are hopeful that with restoring peace around us, especially in the region, the integration path of Georgia will be promoted more intensively.”

War in Ukraine and Georgia

In a follow-up exchange, Kobakhidze offered a bleak view of diplomacy’s role amid ongoing global conflicts. Reflecting on the outbreak of Russia’s war against Ukraine, he alleged that Georgia had received “requests” in February 2022 to engage in the conflict, a common narrative routinely used by GD authorities.

He claimed that “there was a very rough political interest against Georgia, and in this situation, of course, diplomacy was not really helpful.”

According to him, the GD government has launched a “very intense political fight for “defending Georgia’s national interest and for defending peace in Georgia,” adding that “it was just only a political fight without any power of diplomacy.“

Role of Diplomacy

Kobakhidze described the current geopolitical climate as one where the power of diplomacy is “extremely weak”. He said that some Georgian ambassadors are left “without any practical kind of job” in “some specific countries” because “it’s just impossible to deal” with these unnamed countries, and added that Ambassadors there “complain quite frequently.”

Nevertheless, he maintained that once peace is restored globally, “diplomacy will prevail” and regain its function. “We are patiently waiting for the times of peace when diplomacy will gain more power,” he said.

GD FM Botchorishvili’s Meeting with Kuwaiti Counterpart Abdullah Al-Yahya

On April 11, GD FM Minister Maka Botchorishvili met with her Kuwaiti counterpart, Abdullah Al-Yahya, to discuss cooperation in trade, investment and tourism.

According to a press release from the Georgian Foreign Ministry, the ministers also addressed an initiative to establish a joint commission for economic cooperation. Both sides emphasized their “fruitful cooperation with Kuwaiti investment” and highlighted the potential for further strengthening economic ties between the two nations.

The ministers also discussed relations in the fields of education and culture. The statement noted an increase in the number of Kuwaiti visitors to Georgia, facilitated by regular direct flights.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum, which is hosted by Turkey’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, gathers “global leaders, policymakers, academics, business experts and as well as representatives of media and civil society to explore how diplomacy can turn the tide and navigate us through a fragmented world to find a common ground for collective action.”

This news was updated on April 11 at 18:30 to include information regarding GD FM Maka Botchorishvili’s meeting with her Kuwaiti counterpart Abdullah Al-Yahya.

