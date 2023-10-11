Prime Minister of Hungary Visits Georgia

On October 10, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán began his official visit to Georgia. On October 11 he held a face-to-face meeting with the Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili. During his visit, a meeting of the Georgian-Hungarian intergovernmental commission will be held, followed by a memorandum signing ceremony. The Prime Ministers of Georgia and Hungary will make joint statements to the media.

Viktor Orbán will hold only one official meeting during his three-day visit and is will not meet with the opposition or civil society organizations.

Face-to-face meeting

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili held a one-on-one meeting with his Hungarian counterpart on October 11. During the meeting, the parties discussed the “close partnership” between Georgia and Hungary. Garibashvili stressed that their joint efforts have opened a new phase of cooperation, according to the Georgian government’s press release.

The release states that the two parties explored ways of deepening their cooperation in various fields. The Prime Minister emphasized that the forthcoming intergovernmental meeting is a practical manifestation of the Declaration on Strategic Partnership signed by the two nations in Budapest.

Turning to the issue of European integration, Irakli Garibashvili reiterated Georgia’s unwavering commitment to the European path and highlighted the “significant progress” made by the Georgian government in this direction. The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude for Viktor Orbán’s “unwavering support” for Georgia’s European integration and recognized Hungary as a “valued friend” in this journey.

They also discussed the progress achieved in strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries. Garibashvili reiterated the considerable economic potential shared by Georgia and Hungary and stressed the importance of taking full advantage of these opportunities. He highlighted Georgia’s keen interest in attracting investment in sectors such as renewable energy, logistics, tourism and various other areas.

Furthermore, Irakli Garibashvili and Viktor Orbán talked about the developments of the Black Sea strategic submarine electricity cable project, which aims to connect the Caucasus region with Europe. The Georgian Prime Minister stressed: “The implementation of the flagship projects initiated by Georgia is essential for realizing the full potential of energy and achieving common goals in the direction of energy security”.

The Hungarian-Georgian Intergovernmental Summit kicks off today. Our cooperation is based on shared values, our common Christian heritage and our commitment to peace. Thank you for your hospitality, @GaribashviliGe ! 🇭🇺🇬🇪 pic.twitter.com/lZMLEvgtww — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) October 11, 2023

