Update: Outlets Say Website Shutdown Part of Campaign

Several Georgian media outlets said the temporary shutdown of their websites was part of a campaign to save the local press, as access has now been restored.

On the afternoon of August 13, the websites of more than 20 Georgian online media outlets, including Publika, Netgazeti, Batumelebi, and Aprili, showed only a dark background when accessed. Representatives of the affected outlets made no public statements.

“A repressive regime threatens independent media with disappearance. To demonstrate this real threat, the websites of 22 media outlets were temporarily shut down,” the statement read. “The symbolic shutdown preceded the launch of the campaign Light Should Not Go Out, which aims to rally supporters in defense of independent media.”

The outlets launched a campaign to raise funds for the press, including regional news sources.

This post is also available in: ქართული