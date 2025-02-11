Georgian Dream Prime Minister Attends World Government Summit in Dubai

The Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, accompanied by the delegation, attended the World Government Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and addressed the Summit on Georgia’s economic development. As part of the visit, he addressed the event and met with his Kuwaiti counterpart, Ahmed Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah.

The Georgian delegation included GD Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Levan Davitashvili, GD Minister of Foreign Affairs Maka Botchorishvili, GD Minister of Justice Anri Okhanashvili, and Head of GD Government Administration Levan Zhorzholiani.

GD Prime Minister’s Address at the Summit

Speaking at the event on February 11, Kobakhidze mostly spoke of Georgia’s “effective governance and prudent policies” of the GD government and strategic role of Georgia in global connectivity. He stated that international trade routes position Georgia as a key hub for Europe-Asia digital and economic links.

“Georgia can serve as a natural bridge on the one hand between Europe, the Middle East, and South Asia, and on the other hand to Central and East Asia…By sharing a border with the EU via the Black Sea, Georgia is the only link to develop data connectivity corridors in the short term, between Europe and the Middle East and South Asia, as well as in the medium-to-long term, between Europe and Central and East Asia,” said Kobakhidze while addressing the World Government Summit, which gathers world leaders from various sectors and focuses on shaping the future of governance and international cooperation.

In his address to the Summit, the GD Prime Minister stated, “Despite the challenging geopolitical environment, our government has remained steadfast in upholding the principles of economic growth, social equality, security, and stability in Georgia.” He said that efforts to build a strong and competitive economy have “driven domestic growth” and “strengthened international partnerships.” Highlighting relations with the United Arab Emirates, the GD PM noted that common interests and goals have strengthened bilateral cooperation.

“Both Georgia and the UAE hold strategic positions as global crossroads. Georgia serves as a vital gateway between the East and the West, while the UAE plays a central role in connecting key global regions,” said Kobakhidze. “This advantageous positioning has established both nations as crucial hubs for international trade, logistics, and global connectivity, driving the growth of our partnership and creating new opportunities for collaboration,” he said. Kobakhidze also noted the recently signed memorandum with the Dubai-based real estate company EMAAR, which plans to invest $6 billion in Georgia, is a “a successful example” of such a partnership between the UAE and Georgia.

In addition, the GD Prime Minister boasted economic figures and cited various international ratings. “Through effective governance and forward-looking policies, Georgia has achieved remarkable economic growth, with an average growth rate of 9.7% from 2021 to 2023” and a projected growth of 9.5% in 2024, he said.

The GD PM also referred to low inflation rates, stating that “the coexistence of low and stable inflation with strong economic growth can be attributed to improvements in productivity and potential GDP. According to Kobakhidze, under the GD government, low tariffs and duty-free trade have contributed to significant progress in creating a business-friendly environment and expanding economic opportunities.

Meetings in the Framework of the Visit

According to the press service of the Georgian Dream government, Kobakhidze met with his Kuwaiti counterpart, Ahmed Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, to discuss deepening cooperation between the two nations. The press release said the talks covered bilateral and multilateral cooperation, with Kobakhidze expressing his gratitude for Kuwait’s continued support for Georgia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. The two leaders also explored ways “to enhance trade and economic relations,” particularly in key sectors such as tourism, real estate and energy.

The release further emphasized that both sides recognized Georgia’s favorable business climate and the potential for increased Kuwaiti investment. “It was noted that tourism is one of the fastest-growing sectors in Georgia, making the deepening of cooperation with Kuwait in this area a priority,” said the press release.

The GD press service also noted that Levan Davitashvili, Georgian Dream’s Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, stressed: “The Prime Ministers of Georgia and Kuwait have decided to establish a working group that will address specific issues with the involvement of both the private and public sectors.

The 2025 edition of the World Government Summit brings together over 6,000 participants, including heads of state, heads of international organizations, and representatives of the private sector, to discuss innovative solutions to global challenges. As stated in the GD government administration press release, the event’s theme is “Building the Governments of the Future,” and the agenda revolves around six key thematic areas: effective governance and accountability, financing the future and the global economy, climate and sustainable cities, a people-centered future and capacity building, global health transformation, and emerging trends. The discussions aim to foster international collaboration and identify innovative approaches to address pressing global issues.

More to follow…

