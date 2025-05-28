GD PM Kobakhidze Visits Hungary to Participate in CPAC

Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze visited Hungary on May 28, where he met with his Hungarian counterpart, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. On May 29–30, Kobakhidze is also scheduled to participate in the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), which will be held in Budapest.

Meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán

According to a press release from the GD government, during their meeting on May 28, Prime Ministers Kobakhidze and Orbán highlighted the successful cooperation between Georgia and Hungary. Kobakhidze expressed his gratitude to Orbán for Hungary’s consistent support for Georgia across various international platforms.

Following the meeting, Kobakhidze wrote on X: “Had a great meeting with Prime Minister Orbán to discuss the growing partnership between Georgia and Hungary. We deeply appreciate Hungary’s support for Georgia’s European integration and our shared commitment to regional peace and stability.”

Had a great meeting with Prime Minister Orbán to discuss the growing partnership between Georgia and Hungary 🇬🇪🇭🇺. We deeply appreciate Hungary’s support for Georgia’s European integration and our shared commitment to regional peace and stability. pic.twitter.com/xvSsfzmnub — Irakli Kobakhidze (@PM_Kobakhidze) May 28, 2025

