Kobakhidze Named New Chair of Georgian Dream, Presents Updated GD Political Council

Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze was named as the new chair of the ruling Georgian Dream party during its May 7 congress, following Irakli Garibashvili’s April 25 announcement that he was stepping down from both the party and politics. As a new chair Kobakhidze announced the updated composition of the GD political council.

Kobakhidze began his address with effusive praise for the Georgian Dream’s honorary chair and billionaire founder, Bidzina Ivanishvili. He also thanked his predecessor, Irakli Garibashvili, for his service to the party and the country, particularly during the disputed 2024 parliamentary elections.

“It is thanks to Mr. Bidzina Ivanishvili that today Georgia has, for the first time since regaining independence, a government under which the country has not experienced war and has enjoyed 13 uninterrupted years of peace,” Kobakhidze said. “Our country maintains peace, stability, and rapid economic development. Most importantly, our small but proud country is more sovereign and independent than ever before. Once again, we express our deepest gratitude for all of this.”

He added: “Thank you once again: for your dedication to the homeland, for your great wisdom, foresight and patience in doing the Georgian cause, for ending authoritarianism in Georgia and for strengthening democracy, the rule of law and human rights in the country.”

In his remarks as party chair, Kobakhidze spoke of the challenges the world is facing mentioning unspecified “influential forces”: “We see how influential forces are trying to make even the most powerful states cede their sovereignty; we see how they are destroying the economies of many countries; we see how they are trampling on the elementary principles of democracy and the rule of law, even in those countries that consider themselves the cradle of these principles; we see how they are trying to erase the national and religious identity of countries with ancient cultures; we see how they fight against Christianity… we see how they use different countries as bait to achieve their vicious political interests; we see how they try to erase people’s personal identity, how they oppose morality and traditional values, and how they instill numerous vices…”

He continued: “Throughout these 13 years, we have fought and continue to fight uncompromisingly for Georgia’s sovereignty, for the well-being of the Georgian people, for democracy and the rule of law,” said Kobakhidze. “We fight to protect Christianity, to preserve peace, to strengthen traditional values, and to strengthen public morality. This is an unequal battle in which the only advantage we have is truth.” In this “difficult struggle”, he said, “any retreat is a crime against our nation.”

During his speech, Kobakhidze also announced that the party has begun preparations for the upcoming local elections, expressing optimism that Georgian Dream will claim its tenth consecutive electoral victory.

He also underlined the objectives of Georgian Dream, which he said are the “further strengthening the democratic system and the rule of law, enhancing Georgia’s independence and security, advancing economic development, reinforcing Georgia’s foreign policy positions, and achieving EU membership.”

Kobakhidze highlighted two overarching goals for the party: better economic conditions for every Georgian family and achieving national unity. He emphasized the need for greater social cohesion, asserting that “once the radicals are removed from Georgian politics — which will happen very soon — we will overcome hatred, bring back our misguided fellow citizens, and unify our society.” He also reaffirmed the party’s commitment to the eventual reintegration of the Russian-occupied territories of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

Kobakhidze concluded by presenting the updated list of 15 members of the party’s political council, most of whom are subject to international sanctions:

Bidzina Ivanishvili, GD’s honorary chair Irakli Kobakhidze, GD PM and Chair of the party Kakha Kaladze – GD General Secretary and Mayor of Tbilisi Shalva Papuashvili – Speaker of GD Parliament Mamuka Mdinaradze – GD Parliamentary Majority Leader Giorgi Volski – First Deputy Speaker of GD Parliament Tea Tsulukiani – Deputy Speaker of GD Parliament Vakhtang Gomelauri – GD Minister of Internal Affairs Irakli Chikovani – GD Minister of Defense Maka Botchorishvili – GD Foreign Minister Nikoloz Samkharadze – Chair of GD Parliament’s Foreign Relations Committee Mariam Kvirishvili – GD Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Dimitri Samkharadze – GD Regional Secretary and Member of Parliament Sulkhan Tamazashvili – GD Chairman of the Government of Adjara Nino Tsilosani – Deputy Speaker of GD Parliament

