Batumi Port. October 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge
News

Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 5.5% in January-October 2024

Civil.ge Send an email 13/11/2024 - 15:49
1 minute read

On November 11, the National Statistics Service of Georgia (Geostat) published express data indicating that the external merchandise trade (excluding non-declared trade) of Georgia increased by 5.5% in January-October 2024 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, amounting USD 19,022.4 million.

Source: Geostat

According to Geostat, Georgia’s external merchandise trade saw exports increased by 7.4% to reach USD 5.468 billion, while imports increased by 4.8% and totaled USD 13.554 billion. The trade deficit amounted to USD 8.086 billion, representing 42.5% of the overall trade turnover.

Geostat will publish the detailed data on external merchandise trade of Georgia on November 19, 2024.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
