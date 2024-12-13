Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 6.6% in January-November 2024

On December 13, the National Statistics Service of Georgia (Geostat) published express data indicating that the external merchandise trade (excluding non-declared trade) of Georgia increased by 6.6% in January-November 2024 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, amounting USD 21 billion.

Source: Geostat

According to Geostat, Georgia’s external merchandise trade saw exports increased by 7.9% to reach USD 6 billion, while imports increased by 6.1% and totaled USD 15.1 billion. The trade deficit amounted to USD 9.1 billion, representing 43% of the overall trade turnover.

Geostat will publish the detailed data on external merchandise trade of Georgia on December 19, 2024.

