skip to content
Batumi Port. October 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge
News

Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 6.6% in January-November 2024

Civil.ge Send an email 13/12/2024 - 19:22
6 1 minute read

On December 13, the National Statistics Service of Georgia (Geostat) published express data indicating that the external merchandise trade (excluding non-declared trade) of Georgia increased by 6.6% in January-November 2024 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, amounting USD 21 billion.

Source: Geostat

According to Geostat, Georgia’s external merchandise trade saw exports increased by 7.9% to reach USD 6 billion, while imports increased by 6.1% and totaled USD 15.1 billion. The trade deficit amounted to USD 9.1 billion, representing 43% of the overall trade turnover.

Geostat will publish the detailed data on external merchandise trade of Georgia on December 19, 2024.

Also Read:

Tags
Civil.ge Send an email 13/12/2024 - 19:22
6 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

President Zurabishvili Ridicules Kavelashvili’s Planned Election, Asks Mayor to Move Christmas Event

13/12/2024 - 22:25

Public Defender Says Rump GD Parliament Legislates without Consultation, Limits Human Rights

13/12/2024 - 22:02

IPI Condemns Violent Attacks on Journalists in Georgia

13/12/2024 - 22:01

“People’s Power” Stages Move into “Opposition”

13/12/2024 - 20:00
&copy Copyright: Civil Georgia 2024
Back to top button